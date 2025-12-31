Malaysia Edition: Najib’s court verdicts cap eventful year | Heat rises between Bersatu, PAS

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

We bid farewell to 2025, the year that was more eventful for Malaysia than we thought it would be.

Sure, politics will always be on the menu. But who would have thought that having stabilised his government in 2024, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would now be facing mounting internal challenges as he tries to balance the often conflicting demands of his multi-coalition administration.

Then there was the spate of school violence and bullying, and the shock sanctions against Malaysia for fielding seven so-called heritage footballers.

You can catch our podcast with former minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, an MP from Datuk Seri Anwar’s party, as we recap the year that was. Just keep in mind that we recorded this well before the holiday season. It doesn’t capture the week that former premier Najib Razak went from hoping to enter 2026 a free man, to getting another 15 years on his jail sentence over the 1MDB scandal.

The scandal helped to trigger Malaysia’s first ever change of government in 2018, and a reconfiguration of politics which now see numerous former Umno leaders seeking new pastures.

Among them was Muhyiddin Yassin, who Najib sacked as deputy premier in the fallout from the 1MDB saga. As president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Muhyiddin eventually became prime minister in 2020. But he soon fell out with his former colleagues in Umno.

His quest to reclaim the top office now appears to have hit a wall, after a rancorous feud with allies Parti Islam SeMalaysia over the chief ministership of Perlis. He has stepped down as chairman of the Perikatan Nasional alliance, with a PAS leader now expected to take over.

After all the drama in 2025, is the nation really on the path to recovery from the 1MDB scandal?

It remains to be seen if Mr Anwar, elected on a reformist platform, will eventually roll out the changes needed to prevent a similar scandal from happening again.

As it stands, the prime minister still has the final say in the appointment of judges, the public prosecutor as well as the chiefs of police and the anti-graft commission. PM Anwar is also the finance minister, despite his own Pakatan Harapan coalition’s previous criticisms of such a practice.

He has the whole of 2026 to start working on these reforms and probably 2027 too, before the next general election due by early 2028.

Here's a selection of some of our latest stories from Malaysia.