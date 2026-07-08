Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 8, 2026

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Published
Jul 08, 2026, 06:17 PM

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Temasek portfolio value grows $49b to record $518b

This comes despite the net portfolio value taking a 2% hit due to the Mid-East conflict.

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WP announces appointments for its top leadership body

MPs Fadli Fawzi and Andre Low co-opted into CEC.

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Cat A hits record $129,000 as COE prices rise across the board

The price of Category B COEs went up 6% to $130,889.

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askST: Why do proposed laws ban holding a phone while driving?

Newly proposed laws will make the mere holding of a phone while driving an offence.

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Trump says Iran ceasefire over after fighting flares

Oil prices jumped 5% after Trump’s remarks.

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Supermarket and minimart chain Hao Mart faces fifth High Court lawsuit

Hao Mart has also been grappling with widening losses and a shrinking store network.

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The real story of the Johor polls: A tussle over Malaysia’s revenue pie

Johor is aggressively seeking more federal transfers, but the system will collapse if each state cuts its own deal.

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Man walks free after facing charge over $2.4m in unlawful money transfers

He was purportedly engaged in the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies.

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‘I was in panic mode’: Woman, child exit taxi on ECP after driver becomes unresponsive

She tried to slow down the taxi by opening a door and pushing it against the road barrier.

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Queue-jumping motorists among 52 caught at Woodlands Checkpoint

The ICA had stepped up its checks against errant motorists in June.

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