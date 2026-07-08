Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 8, 2026

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Temasek portfolio value grows $49b to record $518b
This comes despite the net portfolio value taking a 2% hit due to the Mid-East conflict.
WP announces appointments for its top leadership body
Cat A hits record $129,000 as COE prices rise across the board
askST: Why do proposed laws ban holding a phone while driving?
Trump says Iran ceasefire over after fighting flares
Supermarket and minimart chain Hao Mart faces fifth High Court lawsuit
The real story of the Johor polls: A tussle over Malaysia’s revenue pie
Johor is aggressively seeking more federal transfers, but the system will collapse if each state cuts its own deal.
Man walks free after facing charge over $2.4m in unlawful money transfers
‘I was in panic mode’: Woman, child exit taxi on ECP after driver becomes unresponsive
She tried to slow down the taxi by opening a door and pushing it against the road barrier.