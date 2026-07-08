WP announces appointments for its top leadership body, co-opts MPs Fadli Fawzi, Andre Low

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aljunied GRC MP Fadli Fawzi (left) and Non-Constituency MP Andre Low were brought into the top decision-making body when it met for the first time on July 7.

SINGAPORE – The Workers’ Party has announced the appointments of its top decision-making body and co-opted two of its MPs, a week after party chief Pritam Singh returned unopposed at its internal elections.

Aljunied GRC MP Fadli Fawzi and Non-Constituency MP Andre Low were brought into the central executive committee (CEC) when it met for the first time on July 7.

This comes after the party held its internal elections and a special cadres meeting on June 28, where Singh faced a vote of no confidence for his handling of a lie involving former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan.

He received 82 out of 106 votes to remain as party chief and was later unopposed as secretary-general in the party election. Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim, the party’s long-time chair who has held the post for more than 20 years, was also re-elected unopposed.

Party cadres also voted for 12 other members to be on the committee, with most of them returning from the previous iteration. The sole new addition was senior counsel Harpreet Singh, who contested Punggol GRC at the May 2025 polls.

With Fadli and Low – the only MPs in the party who were not elected into the CEC on June 28 – co-opted into the committee, this brings the total number of CEC members to 16.

Among the appointments that WP announced on July 8 was that party veteran Faisal Manap would continue as its vice-chair.

Aljunied GRC MP Kenneth Tiong was appointed treasurer, taking over from Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru who held the post previously. She is now one of two organising secretaries, alongside Hougang MP Dennis Tan.

There are two committee members without appointments – Harpreet Singh, who was seen as the de facto team leader of the Punggol GRC slate; and former chief Low Thia Khiang, who was also elected into the CEC.

In a statement announcing the line-up, the party said: “With this team in place, The Workers’ Party looks ahead with confidence to serve our constituents with dedication, and to advance the interests of Singapore and all Singaporeans in the years to come.”

Here is the full CEC line-up: