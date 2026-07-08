Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

52 motorists caught for traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint over the June school holidays

The ICA had stepped up its checks against errant motorists during this period.

SINGAPORE – A total of 14 drivers were banned from entering Singapore over the June holidays after they were caught for traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint, as the authorities stepped up checks on errant drivers.

They were among 52 motorists caught for traffic offences, queue-cutting and “other dangerous road behaviour” during that period, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on July 8.

The school holidays were from May 30 to June 28.

ICA said 45 motorists were nabbed at the checkpoint’s departure area for offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience, and queue-cutting.

Of the 45 motorists, 34 were told to make a U-turn and rejoin the queue and 11 drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were banned from entering Singapore. Twenty-seven of those 45 motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

At the checkpoint’s arrival area, seven motorists were caught for queue-cutting and crossing double white lines.

Among them, three dri vers of foreign-registered vehicles were banned from entry into Singapore, while four motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

“We seek travellers’ continued patience and understanding, and ask them to cooperate with our officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all,” ICA said.

The authority had advised motorists to follow traffic rules over Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day and the June school holidays, while warning them to expect heavy traffic at the land checkpoints during these periods.