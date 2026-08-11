ST Full-time Report: ASEAN C’ship: Lions out to ‘right the wrong’ in upcoming Bangkok clash

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The national football team are not giving up despite facing a daunting two-goal deficit in their ASEAN Championship semi-final clash against Thailand. Describing the mood in the camp after the first-leg loss at home, coach Gavin Lee said the players are “kicking themselves” and will want to “right the wrong” as they head into the second leg of the semi-final in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, do you recall the moment Singapore won its first Olympic gold medal? It is the Republic’s greatest achievement in its sporting history. The man behind it, Joseph Schooling, shares with ST about that momentous day 10 years ago at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Lastly, the Singapore Vandas took another step towards their goal of becoming a top-12 netball team in the world by retaining their Asian title in emphatic fashion.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.