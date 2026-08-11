ST Full-time Report: ASEAN C’ship: Lions out to ‘right the wrong’ in upcoming Bangkok clash

James Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Aug 11, 2026, 03:50 PM

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader, 

The national football team are not giving up despite facing a daunting two-goal deficit in their ASEAN Championship semi-final clash against Thailand. Describing the mood in the camp after the first-leg loss at home, coach Gavin Lee said the players are “kicking themselves” and will want to “right the wrong” as they head into the second leg of the semi-final in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, do you recall the moment Singapore won its first Olympic gold medal? It is the Republic’s greatest achievement in its sporting history. The man behind it, Joseph Schooling, shares with ST about that momentous day 10 years ago at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Lastly, the Singapore Vandas took another step towards their goal of becoming a top-12 netball team in the world by retaining their Asian title in emphatic fashion.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Joseph Schooling’s 50.39 seconds to glory

The winner of Singapores first Olympic gold reflects on his 2016 race.

READ MORE HERE

Schooling launches scholarship to support aquatic athletes

To kick-start the award, two swimmers will each receive $10,000 over two years.

READ MORE HERE

Lions face uphill battle after 3-1 loss to Thailand in ASEAN C’ship

The semi-final, second leg in Bangkok takes place on Aug 18.

READ MORE HERE

How family support inspires Lions defender Nur Adam to give his all

His mother and grandmother, who has end-stage kidney failure, rarely miss his matches in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

India’s withdrawal from FIFA ASEAN Cup leaves three teams in S’pore’s group

They cite a friendly match against Brazil as the reason for pulling out.

READ MORE HERE

FC Jurong relish AFC Women’s Champions League outing

They will face strong teams from Myanmar, Taiwan and Lebanon.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore defeat Hong Kong to retain Asian netball crown

They also seal a berth at the 2027 World Cup in Sydney.

READ MORE HERE

Runner Shaun Goh pipped to gold by 0.008sec, but breaks national record

The Singaporean loses out in a photo finish for the 2.4km race.

READ MORE HERE

Citi’s country officer Lee Lung-Nien elected S’pore Golf Association president

He succeeds outgoing president Tan Chong Huat.

READ MORE HERE

Jessica Pegula to join Alexandra Eala at S’pore Tennis Open

They will headline the Sept 21-27 tournament at the OCBC Arena.

READ MORE HERE

Is the return of F1 to Malaysia a boon or bane for S’pore GP?

Experts believe the two races could complement each other.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.