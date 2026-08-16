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After playing waiting game, FC Jurong relish chance on the big stage as AWCL campaign begins

FC Jurong’s Rosnani Azman (left) and experienced Japanese veteran Kana Kitahara will be looking to make an impact for the Singaporean club.

SINGAPORE – FC Jurong defender Rosnani Azman spent the last two Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Champions League seasons watching the matches with a yearning in her heart.

For someone with a competitive streak, seeing some of her teammates in the Singapore national side turn out for the Lion City Sailors in the first two editions of the prestigious tournament just emphasised what she was missing out.

Now, the centre-back is finally set to experience continental competition first-hand.

Jurong will make their AFC Women’s Champions League (AWCL) debut after winning Singapore’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2025, when they were known as Albirex Niigata.

At the Aug 17-23 preliminary stage in Myanmar, the Singaporean side will face Group F opponents, Burmese hosts Ayeyawady FC, Taiwanese team New Taipei City Hang Yuan FC and Lebanon’s No Limits FC.

When asked if she was envious of her Lionesses teammates who competed in the AWCL, Jurong captain Rosnani, said: “I would say yes. As a football player, you would want to play at the highest levels possible, and the Women’s Champions League is something that every club would want to be part of because you’re representing Singapore.”

She added: “In fact, I asked some of the Singaporean Sailors players about their experience and they described it as being ‘another level’ and this is a competition that I have really wanted to be a part of.

“You can see that the intensity is really high and it is always nice to go up against teams and players who you know are better.”

The preliminary stage consists of 24 teams who are divided into six groups that will be played in a single round-robin format at centralised venues.

FC Jurong defender Rosnani Azman (centre) is finally set to experience continental competition first-hand. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The six top teams will qualify for the group stage from Nov 1 to 7, when they will join defending champions Naegohyang Women’s FC of North Korea as well as domestic league winners Melbourne City (Australia), Hwacheon KSPO (South Korea), Kobe Leonessa (Japan), Beijing Jingtan (China) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

Jurong will play Ayeyawady on Aug 17, Hang Yuan on Aug 20 and No Limits on Aug 23.

In the inaugural edition of the revamped tournament, the Sailors did not make it out of the preliminary round and suffered heavy defeats by Indian club Odisha FC (4-1) and Jordan’s Etihad Club (5-0).

In 2025, they became the first Singaporean team to reach the group stage after winning all their three games against Etihad (2-0), Kyrgyzstan’s Sdyushor SI-Asiagoal (3-0) and Malaysia’s Kelana United (3-1) in the preliminary stage.

They then lost all their group-stage matches against Melbourne (5-0), Ho Chi Minh (2-0) and Stallion Laguna (5-0) from the Philippines.

The Sailors will again feature in the 2027-28 AWCL campaign after they reclaimed the domestic league title in June, pipping Jurong on goal difference with both teams posting an identical record of 15 wins and one loss.

Japanese tactician Keiji Shigetomi, who led the Albirex men’s team in the 2025-26 Singapore Premier League, will coach Jurong at the AWCL in place of player-coach Kana Kitahara as AFC’s competition rules do not allow a dual role.

Shigetomi, 46, said he has told the players that “we should be ambitious but focused on the process”.

He added: “Our objective is to compete in every match, show the character of FC Jurong, and give ourselves the best possible chance of progressing. At the same time, this is an important opportunity for the players and the club to test ourselves against strong teams from across Asia.”

FC Jurong women’s head coach Keiji Shigetomi said he has told the players that “we should be ambitious but focused on the process”. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The team have been strengthened by the addition of several players from the Lionesses team who finished third at the recent ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Cup. They include forward Mulan Ayliffe from Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, midfielders Kyra Taylor (University of St Andrews in Scotland) and Dhaniyah Qasimah (Sailors) and forward Farhanah Ruhaizat (Geylang International).

They have also added Japanese midfielder Michika Sakamoto from Spanish side Club Deportivo Femarguin, while recruiting defender Qarissa Putri from newly promoted Frenz GDT Circuit FC and goalkeeper Hazel Lim from Still Aerion from the WPL.

On his expectation for the team, Shigetomi said: ”People can expect a hardworking, disciplined and united FC Jurong side. We want to play with energy, courage and a clear team identity. Most importantly, we want to represent Singapore and our supporters with pride.”

Kitahara, 37, who led the team to the domestic title in 2025 as the player-coach, said that the AWCL will be a special opportunity for the team to learn, grow and represent FC Jurong and Singapore on a bigger stage.

“Playing in the AWCL shows us the level we want to keep reaching. It gives us even more motivation to perform well in the WPL every season, so that FC Jurong can continue to compete in major regional competitions and help grow women’s football in Singapore.”

A 2015 Women’s World Cup silver medallist with Japan, she scored 25 goals in the last WPL season.