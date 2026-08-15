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Jessica Pegula returning a shot to Diana Shnaider at the Canadian Open on Aug 8.

SINGAPORE – American world No. 3 Jessica Pegula has confirmed her participation in the 2026 Singapore Tennis Open in September, joining 20th-ranked Alexandra Eala of the Philippines as the headline names for the WTA 500 tournament.

Announcing Pegula’s participation on Instagram, tournament organiser The Kallang shared a video message from the 32-year-old.

She said: “Hi, it’s Jessie Pegula, I’m so excited to be coming to the Singapore Tennis Open. It’s my first time in Singapore, and I’m really excited to see the city and all the fans there. Hopefully I’ll see you guys there, I can’t wait.”

The Sept 21-27 tournament, to be held at the OCBC Arena at The Kallang, was elevated from a WTA 250 event following a successful debut edition in January 2025.

According to The Kallang’s website, the OCBC Arena has a capacity of up to 3,000, compared to the Kallang Tennis Hub, which has a gallery that can seat 1,297 with an additional 300 retractable seats.

The upgrade makes it South-east Asia’s only WTA 500 tournament and one of 18 events at that tier worldwide, with a prize pool of about US$1.2 million (S$1.5 million).

It is also part of the tour’s Asian swing, which features stops in South Korea, China, Japan, India and Hong Kong as well, before the season-ending WTA Finals at Indian Wells in the US in November.

The Singapore event will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Pegula’s addition adds another marquee name to a field that includes Eala, the Philippine No. 1 who is coming off a breakout run that included her maiden WTA Tour title at the Washington Open on Aug 3, when she beat Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

It will be Pegula’s first appearance in Singapore. The American has enjoyed a strong 2026 season, winning the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Charleston Open among other results.

More player announcements are expected in the lead-up to the tournament, with the qualifying rounds held on Sept 19 and 20.

Tickets are available from The Kallang’s website with single-session tickets starting from $8, while fans can also opt for single-session packages with hospitality elements, starting from $500. All-access passes start at $650.