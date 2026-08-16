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SINGAPORE – On Aug 15, Singapore defender Nur Adam Abdullah was in tears after the 3-1 first-leg defeat by Thailand in the ASEAN Championship semi-finals.

While it was a far cry from the jubilant scenes after the Lions sealed passage to the last four by holding Indonesia to a 1-1 draw on Aug 7 at the Jalan Besar Stadium, the tenacious defender soon found comfort in the embrace of his family.

Outside the stadium, Nur Adam’s frown turned into a wide grin as he hugged his clan, notably his two biggest fans – maternal grandmother Aminah Sitam, 70, and mother Siti Faridah Ibrahim, 44 – who have been his pillar of strength throughout his career.

And the 25-year-old can count on their backing as the Lions fight to overcome the deficit in the second leg in Bangkok on Aug 18.

A proud Siti Faridah – her voice hoarse from the cheering – said after the match: “We as a family, we will always be there for him. We told him, it is okay, Adam, you did great and that you have given your best. We will always be with him, to support him, regardless of the result.”

His mother and grandmother are regular fixtures in the stands and rarely miss his matches in Singapore, for club or country, even if it involves extra effort as Aminah, diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2021, uses a wheelchair to get around.

After the Lions clinched their semi-final spot, his grandmother rescheduled her dialysis session previously set for Aug 15, so as to support the eldest of her 12 grandchildren.

Nur Adam Abdullah shares a close bond with his maternal grandmother Aminah Sitam. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NUR ADAM ABDULLAH

“I am Adam’s biggest fan,” a grinning Aminah said in Malay, during an interview ahead of the first-leg match.

“Whenever I can, I want to really try to go down because I want to be there physically to support Adam. I have taken care of him since he was young and he is so precious to me. Every time I watch him, it makes me so happy and I want to do it as long as I can.”

She added: “I will always wish him all the best, pray for his health and well-being, and hope he’ll always stay strong. Seeing him do well fills me with so much happiness.”

Nur Adam’s grandmother, parents, parents-in-law and wife will usually take up his quota of complimentary tickets for national team matches, while his uncles, aunts and sometimes his three younger siblings will join them for his club games, even during his spells with developmental side Young Lions.

Growing up, Nur Adam spent most of his time with his grandmother and the pair share a very close bond. Till today, he will visit her at her home in Jurong almost every week.

Nur Adam Abdullah (second from left) with (from left) his grandmother Aminah Sitam, mother Siti Faridah Ibrahim and stepfather Mohamed Ridzal Mohamed Noor after winning an award while at the Singapore Sports School in 2018. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NUR ADAM ABDULLAH

The Lion City Sailors full-back told The Straits Times of his grandmother: “She really means a lot to me. In fact, I do sometimes get emotional before a match knowing that even during these times when she is not doing too well health-wise, and has to go for dialysis and all that, she’s still willing to come down and support me regardless.

“She has played such an important role in my career and when I go out on the field, I want to put on my best performance for her... because if I have a bad game and she sees that I’m sad, then she’ll be sad as well.”

Nur Adam cannot stress enough the role of his family in moulding him into a professional footballer, which started at a street soccer court just below his grandmother’s Jurong flat.

“She gave me the freedom of playing football, whether it was at the void deck, or at the street soccer court,” said Nur Adam. “Having that exposure to play football a lot (while) growing up was so important, now that I look back. Not every kid had that freedom.”

He also paid tribute to his maternal uncles, who recognised his talent – he would kick around plastic bottles with his left foot as a toddler – and enrolled him in academies.

The relentless and consistent support from family members such as his uncle Muhammad Alfa Ibrahim (left) and grandmother Aminah Sitam have spurred Nur Adam Abdullah into being a consistent performer for the Lions. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NUR ADAM ABDULLAH

And he credited his mother for pushing him to join the Singapore Sports School, a key move in his development, and for working as a pre-school educator to pay for his school fees.

The Lion City Sailors defender, who was the Singapore Premier League Young Player of the Year in 2021, said: “Family means more than anything in this world. I want to be successful in my career because of them. It’s not because of anything else like fame or whatsoever.

“They have been with me through my ups and downs. The sacrifices my mum, grandma and family have made for me, I want to make sure it is all worth it. So every time I play, I go all out for them. ”

Nur Adam Abdullah with his family after his title-winning season with the Lion City Sailors in the 2025/26 Singapore Premier League campaign. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NUR ADAM ABDULLAH

On the pitch, Nur Adam’s determination down the left flank has led to Singapore fans comparing him to the late Borhan Abu Samah, a former Lions defender who was known for his tough tackling and was even nicknamed “Russian Tank” in the 90s.

A vow he made to his family is among the driving forces behind the defender’s displays as one of the Lions’ standout players in the ASEAN Championship campaign.

“I promised them that one day I will be the best left-back in South-east Asian football,” said Nur Adam, who has 18 caps since his debut in 2021. “That goal keeps me on my toes, keeps me going.”

And he can look forward to a celebratory feast cooked by Aminah at the end of the tournament, featuring some of his favourites, such as nasi lemak and ayam masak merah (chicken in a spicy tomato sauce).

But the cooking can wait for now, as Aminah is hoping to be able to reprise her role as Nur Adam’s biggest supporter from the stands for one more home game – in the two-legged final.