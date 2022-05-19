Asian Insider: US-Asia ties | Return to the skies

The US is stepping up its courtship of the region, pledging over S$200 million in programmes for Asean last week, ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to key allies Japan and South Korea this week. In Tokyo, Mr Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping which includes Australia, Japan and India, and is seen as a bulwark against China.

Amongst the issues discussed by leaders at the US-Asean summit were tensions in the South China Sea, their views of the Ukraine war and climate change cooperation, reports Charissa Yong from Washington.

Meanwhile, it is not set in stone which way Philippines’ president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr will tilt in the US-China rivalry, writes Raul Dancel from Manila in the latest edition of Power Play.

