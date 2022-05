KUALA LUMPUR - The Democratic Action Party (DAP) is set to lose a clutch of its most academically qualified MPs - a "brain trust" that has been acknowledged as key to the party's growth over the past decade into Malaysia's largest in Parliament.

Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, Damansara MP Tony Pua, and Bakri MP and former minister Yeo Bee Yin - all Oxbridge graduates - have indicated that they will likely sit out the next general election (GE).