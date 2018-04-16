Top 5 moments from the Commonwealth Games

The 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast ended on Sunday (April 15). Over 4,000 athletes from 71 nations showcased their talent. World-class sporting action have been aplenty across 18 sports and seven para sports. The Straits Times looks at the top five moments over the 11 days.

1. Australian athletes wait for final runner to cross the finish line



From left: Celia Sullohern, Madeline Hills, Eloise Wellings of Australia congratulate Lineo Chaka of Lesotho after Chaka came last in the Women's 10,000m final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Lesotho's Lineo Chaka, attempting the 10,000m for the first time, ran the last few laps on her own at the Carrara Stadium. Out of the 19-runner field, 18th-placed Beth Potter of Scotland had finished her race more than three minutes before Chaka came in on the home straight. But in an act of sportsmanship, Australia's trio of Celia Sullohern, Madeline Hills and Eloise Wellings all stayed on the track to wait for Chaka to cross the finish line, clapping and cheering for the 30-year-old.

2. England shock hosts Australia in netball final



The England team poses with their gold medals after beating Australia in the women's netball gold medal match during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on April 15, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Australia and New Zealand were the only nations to have won netball gold in five previous editions of the Games - Australia three and New Zealand two. England, who had never been in a Games final before, made it into the title decider by sinking the winning goal with two seconds remaining in their semi-final against Jamaica. In the finale, they stunned the Australians 52-51 with a decisive penalty shot in the very last second to seal a major upset over the Aussies and a historic victory for England.

3. Caster Semenya claims historic double Games record



South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the athletics women's 1500m final during the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast on April 10, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



South Africa's Caster Semenya smashed both the 800m and 1,500m Games record to become only the third woman in Games history to complete that double. Semenya, the world and Olympic 800m champion, lowered the Games record in that distance to 1min 56.68sec. In the 1,500m, she set a new record of 4min 00.71sec. She now joins the ranks of Kenyan Lancy Langat and Wales' Kirsty Wade, who both did the double during the 2010 New Delhi Games and 1986 Edinburgh Games respectively.

4. Transition goes swimmingly for Jade Jones to win para triathlon gold



Jade Jones of England with her bronze medal on the podium at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 15, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Para triathlete Jade Jones of England could not swim just 18 months ago, but now she is the first women's para triathlon champion in Games history. Jones, who was born with a missing femur, previously competed at the London and Rio de Janeiro Paralympics and the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games as a wheelchair racer. However, she was inspired to take up para triathlon after watching the inaugural event in Rio. She started to learn to swim in November 2016.

5. Badminton legend Lee Chong Wei bows out in glory



Malaysia's gold medallist Lee Chong Wei (centre) salutes during the national anthem as India's silver medallist Srikanth Kidambi (left) and England's bronze medallist pose with medals after the badminton men's gold medal match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on April 15, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, who turns 36 in October, defeated world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth of India 2-1 in the final to clinch his third singles crown of the Games and became the most successful shuttler at the quadrennial competition. He previously won gold in 2006 and 2010. Lee said that it was his last Commonwealth Games, but hinted that he may still continue on to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to chase that elusive gold.