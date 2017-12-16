Sports World :Disciplinary panel to reconvene on Jan 2

Disciplinary panel to reconvene on Jan 2

The Football Association of Singapore disciplinary committee (DC) sat on Thursday for the hearing of the Nov 12 brawl between National Football League sides, Yishun Sentek Mariners and Safsa, but was unable to reach a verdict.

The DC has adjourned the hearing to Jan 2 next year because a key witness is abroad.

But the DC does not expect to reach a verdict until Jan 4, after deliberating over the witness' testimony.

Choo joint-12th in Indonesian Masters

JAKARTA• • Singapore golfer Choo Tze Huang was seven strokes off the lead at the Indonesian Masters after a storm-hit second round yesterday. He carded a one-under 71 for a seven-under 137 total to be tied for 12th.

England's Justin Rose retained the clubhouse lead as Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat vaulted to second. Rose was on an aggregate score of 14-under through 16 holes before play was abandoned. Two-time Asian Tour winner Kiradech fired a 64 to lie second on 132.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Only one Sunwolves game at Sports Hub

Japanese Super Rugby side Hito-Communications Sunwolves will play their home tie against the Melbourne Rebels in Tokyo on March 3, instead of the Singapore Sports Hub, the team announced yesterday.

The National Stadium will host only one of the Sunwolves' eight home ties next season, when they face South African side Blue Bulls on June 30. However, the location of their May 19 tie against the Stormers, also from South Africa, is yet to be confirmed.

Video assistant refs in Ligue 1 next year

PARIS • French football's Ligue 1 is set for video assistant referees next season after several club chiefs revealed that they had agreed in principle to adopt the technology.

The video assistant referee, commonly known as VAR, has been used since the start of this season in Serie A and the Bundesliga, and will be introduced to Spain's LaLiga next season.

The VAR can only be used for key incidents in matches regarding goals, penalty decisions, straight red card decisions and cases of mistaken identity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lee, Son, Axelsen and Shi in Dubai s-finals•

Malaysia's world No. 2 Lee Chong Wei entered the semi-finals of badminton's season-ending BWF World Superseries Finals yesterday as Group A winner, despite losing 21-13, 20-22, 15-21 to Son Wan Ho at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.

The fifth-ranked South Korean also made the last four, as did Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and China's Shi Yuqi from Group B. The Danish world No. 1 defeated Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen 21-16, 14-21, 21-15.

Wada passes on info on Russian suspects

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) gathered chiefs of sports federations and Olympic committees in Lausanne on Thursday and passed on information on athletes suspected of having benefited in Russian state-sponsored doping.

As investigations are ongoing, Wada has not publicly released the list of suspects.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE