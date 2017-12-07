Sports World : Vampires rally to scare off Slingers

Vampires rally to scare off Slingers

BANGKOK • A stunning 37-16 third quarter for Mono Vampire broke the half-time deadlock and set up the hosts' 90-78 Asean Basketball League victory over the Singapore Slingers in Thailand last night.

Vampire point guard Jason Brickman dictated play with his 12 assists, as centre Reggie Johnson produced game-highs of 25 points and 16 rebounds to inflict defeat on the Slingers, who fall back to 2-2 for the season.

Women floorballers last in World C'ship

BRATISLAVA • Singapore, despite a bright start to lead 2-0, ultimately finished bottom in the Women's World Floorball Championship when they lost 3-4 to Australia in their 15th-place play-off.

The teams had drawn 5-5 in their clash in Group C, in which Singapore crashed 2-12 to hosts Slovakia and 4-10 to Estonia before falling 5-6 to regional rivals Thailand in the 13th-16th spot play-offs.

Melbourne awaits Williams' return

MELBOURNE • Serena Williams, 36, will be ready to make her tennis comeback at the Jan 15-28 Australian Open with her return to Melbourne for the season-opening Grand Slam "very likely", organisers said yesterday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion won this year's Australian Open in her most recent tournament while pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in September.

"She's got her visa, she's entered, she's practising and she's probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage," Melbourne's Herald Sun quoted Australian Open director Craig Tiley saying.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Malaysia coach quits after barren spell

KUALA LUMPUR • Nelo Vingada yesterday relinquished his post as head coach of the Malaysia national football team following a poor run of results since he took over in May.

In a statement issued by the Football Association of Malaysia yesterday, the 64-year-old said he tendered his resignation after a discussion with FAM president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and took full responsibility for the failure.

The Portuguese failed to win a single match since he took over, recording six defeats and a draw as Malaysia failed to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

BERNAMA