Sports World: Rain halts England's push for victory

Rain halts England's push for victory

MELBOURNE • A morning that brought two wickets for England and a sniff of a drought-breaking Ashes win gave way to a bleak afternoon for the tourists yesterday, as rain washed out most of day four and left Australia well-placed to save the fourth Test.

The home side were 103 for two in their second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when rain interrupted play before tea and the showers lingered long enough for umpires to abandon the day without another ball bowled.

David Warner was 40 not out, with captain Steve Smith on 25 and Australia still needing another 61 runs to make England bat again.

REUTERS

Ronaldo voted Globe Soccer's Best Player

DUBAI • Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named Globe Soccer's Best Player for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall.

The Portugal international also won the prize, organised by the European Association of Football Agents and the European Clubs Association, in 2011 and 2014.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rhian: Uefa doesn't care about racism

LONDON • Rhian Brewster, the leading scorer in England's Under-17 World Cup victory earlier this year, claimed on Thursday that Uefa "doesn't really care" about racism.

The 17-year-old Liverpool forward says he has witnessed racial abuse - either aimed at him or a team-mate - seven times this year.

He added that Uefa has yet to hold an inquiry into an incident involving Russian side Spartak Moscow three weeks ago when he claims he was the target of a racist remark by opposing captain Leonid Mironov, who denies he made a racial slur during the Uefa Youth League match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Noves to face serious misconduct charges

PARIS • Sacked France coach Guy Noves has been summoned to answer a charge of serious misconduct by the French rugby federation, sources confirmed on Thursday following a report in sports daily L'Equipe.

Noves and his two assistants have received a registered letter requesting their appearance at a meeting "prior to dismissal for serious misconduct" less than 24 hours after he became the first France coach in history to be axed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE