Sports world : Holm to fight Correia in S'pore UFC event

Holm to fight Correia in S'pore UFC event

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Holly Holm will headline the June 17 UFC Singapore Fight Night.

The American will take on Brazilian Bethe Correia on a fight card that also features former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who will face Tarec Saffiedine.

Holm, a New Mexico native, will seek to end a three-fight losing streak at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a run which started after she famously dethroned compatriot Ronda Rousey in 2015.

Chinese buy AC Milan for over $1 billion

MILAN • Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised the troubled sale of his Serie A football club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium yesterday, a €740 million (S$1.09 billion) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.

The deal, the biggest Chinese investment in a European club, follows retail giant Suning Commerce Group's purchase of rival Inter Milan last year.

REUTERS

Hazard, Kante in PFA award shortlist

LONDON • Premier League-leading Chelsea's success on the pitch has been recognised by the Professional Footballers' Association, with Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante making the shortlist for the organisation's Players' Player of the Year award.

The six-player list also includes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Manchester United's leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez.

REUTERS

Dybala extends his Juve stay until 2022

MILAN • Argentina forward Paulo Dybala yesterday extended his contract with Juventus by two years, keeping him at the Italian football club until 2022, the Serie A champions announced.

Dybala, who struck twice in the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona on Tuesday, signed a five-year deal with Juventus when he joined the Turin giants from Palermo in June 2015 for €32.5 million (S$48.24 million).

REUTERS

Pogba says he is no Man United flop

LONDON • Paul Pogba believes too much is expected of him at Manchester United due to his world record transfer fee and stressed that he is doing a fine job as a midfielder for the English Premier League football club.

Pogba, who returned to United from Italian champions Juventus for £89 million (S$155.82 million) in August, has been subjected to a constant wave of criticism after scoring just seven goals in 43 appearances this campaign.

REUTERS

Australia pedal their way to world crown

HONG KONG • Australia beat New Zealand by more than two seconds to win their second straight men's team pursuit title at the Track Cycling World Championships yesterday.

The Aussies timed 3min 51.503sec at the Hong Kong Velodrome - 2.476sec quicker than New Zealand, but outside the world record of 3:50.265 set by Britain at last year's Olympics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE