Sports World: Gundogan close to return from injury

Gundogan close to return from injury

LONDON • Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is close to full fitness after recovering from a long-term injury, as manager Pep Guardiola hopes to include the German footballer in the squad for next week's friendly against Girona.

Gundogan made 16 appearances for City last season before suffering cruciate ligament damage in his knee in December.

City have a training camp in Spain three days after their Premier League opener at Brighton on Saturday.

REUTERS

Sneijder joins Nice on one-year deal

PARIS • Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder has joined Nice from Galatasaray on a one-year contract, the French Ligue 1 football club said on Monday.

Sneijder is the latest high-profile addition to the league after Brazil forward Neymar joined Paris Saint- Germain last week.

REUTERS

Ostapenko stunned by Toronto qualifier

TORONTO • Qualifier Varvara Lepchenko shocked the reigning Roland Garros tennis champion Jelena Ostapenko, while Venus Williams got off to a shaky start in the opening round at the WTA hardcourt tournament in Toronto on Monday.

Lepchenko rallied to stun Ostapenko 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5). Williams also needed three sets and close to two hours to eliminate qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE