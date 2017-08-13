S'pore fail to pull through at Asian Tug of War Championships

A combined team (in red) from Singapore's Home Team in action against Cambodia during the Asian Tug of War Championships at Republic Polytechnic Sports Hall yesterday. The Singapore team subsequently failed to advance beyond the preliminary round. Th
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
1 hour ago

A combined team (in red) from Singapore's Home Team in action against Cambodia during the Asian Tug of War Championships at Republic Polytechnic Sports Hall yesterday. The Singapore team subsequently failed to advance beyond the preliminary round. The first of its kind at an Asian level, the championships saw 15 teams from more than six countries compete to be crowned the best in the continent. China's Ju Yong Guan team 1 emerged as overall champions, beating Chinese Taipei's Tai-chung Tug of War 2-1 in the best-of-three final.

