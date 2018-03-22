Special activity zones for families at S'pore Sevens

Families attending this year's HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will find a bumper crop of activities lined up for them at the iconic 55,000-seat National Stadium.

Organisers Rugby Singapore announced yesterday that The Transformers, Nerf and My Little Pony activity zones will be set up at the 100Plus Promenade during the April 28-29 weekend.

Each area will offer its own unique immersive experience.

The Transformers zone will offer a Decepticons target practice, photo opportunities with Transformers cut-outs, as well as puzzles and craft activities. Participants in the Nerf sector can form teams to face off and also test their precision and accuracy at the blaster testing facility, while fans of My Little Pony will get to meet characters such as Pinky Pie, Twilight Sparkles, Rainbow Dash, and Apple Jack.

There will be a kids-friendly obstacle course set up by Spartan Singapore, the Strider Adventure Zone to learn how to ride a bicycle and a host of carnival activities including face-painting, balloon arts, magic shows, and arts & crafts.

Nick Latimer, who works in the banking and finance industry, had taken his two pre-teenage sons to last year's Sevens.

The Briton, 45, said: "My kids loved it. Having it (kids' zone) makes the sevens more inclusive for the whole family; you're not just watching rugby the entire day.

"I've got boys so they'll definitely be interested in Transformers and Nerf guns. There's greater excitement for them this year."

The Singapore Sevens is the eighth stop of the 10-leg World Rugby Sevens Series that features 16 elite teams, including Olympic champions Fiji, defending Series champions South Africa and powerhouses New Zealand. Canada won last year's stopover in Singapore.

Rugby Singapore executive chairman and managing director David Lim said: "Our event is the biggest celebration of rugby in South-east Asia and, in just two short years, we have firmly established a reputation as the Family Sevens of the world series.

"We recently submitted our bid to host the tournament for four more years, and we want the world to come to Singapore every year... and let our city surprise them with our food, tourist attractions, and cultural heritage."

Tickets for this year's event are available at singapore7s.sg