SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen, Joseph Schooling win fourth golds at Games

SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling is on track to complete a clean sweep of winning all six swimming events he is competing in at the SEA Games, as the 22-year-old collected his fourth gold on Thursday (Aug 24).

Schooling clocked 48.93sec to retain his 100m freestyle title, ahead of Vietnamese Hoang Quy Phuoc (49.31sec) and team-mate Darren Lim (50.56sec).

Quah Zheng Wen also won his fourth gold of the Games in the 100m backstroke. The 20-year-old clocked 54.81sec to retain his crown, ahead of I Gede Siman Sudartawa of Indonesia (54.94sec) at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Quah had trailed the Indonesian by 0.17sec after the first 50m of the race, but roared back to win and exact revenge on his rival who had beaten him in the 50m backstroke on Monday. Singapore's Francis Fong bagged the bronze in 55.92.

Samantha Yeo smashed two old national records but they were not enough for her to win the gold as she claimed the silver in the women's 200m individual medley and the 100m breaststroke.

In the 200m IM, the 20-year-old clocked 2min 16.85sec to lower former swim queen Joscelin Yeo's 2004 mark of 2:16.86 by 0.01sec.

Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Anh Vien won the race in 2:14.25 to retain her crown. Ressa Kania Dewi claimed the bronze in 2:17.46. Singapore's Quah Jing Wen finished fifth in 2:18.90.

In the 100m breaststroke, Yeo clocked 1:09.44 to erase Nicolette Teo's 2007 national mark of 1:10.15. Malaysia's Phee Jinq En won the event in a new Games record of 1:09.00, while Anandia Treciel V. Evato of Indonesia took the bronze in 1:10.82. Singapore's Christie Chue was fourth in 1:11.01.

Pang Sheng Jun, 24, won his first medal at the meet when he bagged a silver in the men's 200m IM. He touched the wall in a new personal best time of 2:02.06, behind Indonesia's Triady Fauzi Sidiq (2:01.72). Vietnamese Le Nguyen Paul claimed the bronze in 2:03.39. Singapore's Lionel Khoo was tied-fifth in 2:04.79 with Thailand's Ketin Nuttapong.

Pang's previous PB was 2:03.00.