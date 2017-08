SINGAPORE - Dipna Lim-Prasad has won her second silver medal and set a new 400m national record at the SEA Games on Thursday (Aug 24) at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

The 26-year-old clocked 54.18sec in the race to erase Chee Swee Lee's 1974 record of 55.08sec set at the Asian Games in Teheran.

Lim-Prasad finished behind winner Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Huyen (52.48sec). Thailand's Supanich Poolkerd claimed the bronze in 54.55sec.

On Tuesday, Lim-Prasad also clinched a silver in the 400m hurdles.