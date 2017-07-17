Asean Schools Games: Thailand sweeps tennis team titles

SINGAPORE - Defending champions Thailand clinched the boys' and girls' tennis team titles at the Asean Schools Games on Monday (July 17).

On the final day at the Tanglin Academy, Thailand's boys defeated Singapore 5-0 (9-1, 9-3, 9-1, 9-2, 9-3).

In the girls' final, they beat the hosts by the same score won 5-0 (9-0, 9-1, 9-3, 9-2, 9-1).

The results saw Thailand finish one point above Indonesia (eight points) in both boys' and girls' categories.

Meanwhile, the Philippines took home the girls' bronze after they beat Malaysia 5-0 (9-1, 9-4, 9-5, 9-2, 9-4).

However, the boys faced a tougher fight before they won 3-2 (9-3, 4-9, 9-5, 8-9 (4-7), 9-5) to double the Philippines' bronze-medal tally for the day.

Both Singapore teams finished fourth with four points.

The first rounds of the singles, doubles and mixed doubles are on Tuesday (July 18) at the same venue.