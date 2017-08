Young swimmers diving in at the 2nd Chinese Swimming Club (CSC) Super Junior Swimming Invitational yesterday. The two-day event for swimmers under 13 saw 548 swimmers compete in events on the first day, with another 10 events to be held today for both boys' and girls' categories. Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling is set to make an appearance at CSC for a book-signing session at 4pm today.

PHOTO: CHINESE SWIMMING CLUB