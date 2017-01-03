Iqbal gets praise for World C'ships silver

National silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman receiving a certificate of appreciation from Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli at last night's appreciation dinner hosted by the Singapore Silat Federation. The 23-year-old wo
PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
National silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman receiving a certificate of appreciation from Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli at last night's appreciation dinner hosted by the Singapore Silat Federation. The 23-year-old won a silver at last month's World Pencak Silat Championships in Bali. His team-mates Shakir Juanda, 28, and Sheik Farhan, 20, gold medallists in the Class I (85-90kg) and Class J (90-95kg) categories respectively, were among others also honoured at the Royal Plaza on Scotts hotel. It was the second world title for both men. Singapore also won eight bronzes at the competition.

