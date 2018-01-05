Golf: Tiger commits to play in US PGA event at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Former world number one Tiger Woods announced on Thursday (Jan 4) he will compete in next month's US PGA Tour Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, his first appearance there since 2006.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, missed the entire 2015-16 season with back issues and a comeback attempt was cut short by pain last February, leading to another back procedure last April.

Woods was sidelined nearly 10 months until last month's Hero World Challenge charity event in the Bahamas, where he shared ninth in a field of 18 and said he was finally playing without pain.

"I'm very excited to be back at Riviera," Woods said.

"I haven't played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it's a dream come true."

Woods serves as host of the February 15-18 event, which benefits his charity foundation.

His first PGA event was played at Riviera in 1992 as an amateur on a sponsor's exemption.