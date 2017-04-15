Golf: Jang grabs solo lead at LPGA Lotte Championship

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - South Korea's Jang Su-Yeon notched a birdie and a par early on Friday (April 14) to cap a second-round 67 and seize the halfway lead in the weather-delayed LPGA Lotte Championship in Oahu, Hawaii.

Jang, third on the KLPGA money list in 2016 with two wins on the Korean women's tour, had five-birdies overall in her five-under effort and had a 36-hole total of 134 With the third round due to start later on Friday, she had a one-stroke lead over South Korean Kim In-Kyung and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn.

"Overall, my shots didn't feel particularly solid, but my putts fell really well and gave me a number of birdies," Jang said.

"There were some risky moments, but I think a bit of luck during those moments helped me end with a good score."

Kim and Ariya were the clubhouse leaders when play was halted on Thursday.

Kim fired a sizzling eight-under-par 64 for a nine-under total of 135, while Ariya carded a six-under 66.

Jang was also nine-under when darkness fell, but her birdie Friday at the par-three eighth, the penultimate hole of her round, gave her sole possession of the lead.

American Stacy Lewis, Becky Morgan of Wales, Canadian Alena Sharp and South Korean Lee Mi-Hyang shared fourth after two rounds on eight-under 136.