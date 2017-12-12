Golf: Gavin Green becomes the first Malaysian to win Asian Tour's Order of Merit

(BERNAMA) - Golfer Gavin Kyle Green has created history after becoming the first Malaysian to lift the 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit Standings title after an intense one- year battle with the region's top golfers.

The 23-year-old is the second youngest golfer to win the accolade since 2004 when the Asian Tour was established.

South Korea's Noh Seung Yul was the youngest golfer to have won the title in 2010 when he was 19-years-old.

The big-hitting Green secured the crown following his tied-19th finish at the European Tour-sanctioned Joburg Open in South Africa which saw him earn US$13,277 (S$17,940) for a season total of US$585,813.

"After 12 months, here we are, on top! It is an amazing feeling. There were so many good guys who had a chance to win it," said Green, who was quoted as saying on the Asian Tour website (www.asiantour.com).

"Thankfully, this week came around well. I'm going to enjoy most it," added the Kuala Lumpur native.

His sensational feat saw Green earn a five-year exemption on the Asian Tour and spots at next year's British Open - one of golf's four Majors - as well as the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Green's sizzling displays on Tour started at the Indian Open in March where he finished in second place before he came in joint-second at the Yeangder Heritage in Taiwan in April.

He then secured another second-placed finish at the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea in September before finally making his breakthrough by winning his first Asian Tour title at the Taiwan Masters a fortnight later.

Green can close the year on an even higher note as he will be competing at the Asian Tour's season-ending US$750,000 Indonesian Masters this week.