Gayle first to smash 10,000 runs in T20

NEW DELHI • Chris Gayle has become the first batsman to accumulate 10,000 Twenty20 runs, going past the milestone during a match-winning blitz in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The swashbuckling West Indian cricketer, who plies his trade across the world's Twenty20 leagues, smashed 77 off 38 balls, with five fours and seven sixes, to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 21-run win over Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

It also helped his team lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

Gayle's nearest rival, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, who top-scored for Gujarat with 72, has more than 7,500 runs in cricket's shortest format.

The Jamaican, the self-proclaimed "universe boss", has scored 7,534 runs in fours and sixes in his Twenty20 career, including 18 centuries and 61 fifties.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



"People are still looking out for Chris Gayle. The universe boss is still here and still alive," he said. "It was great fun. I wanted this so badly, but first of all to get 10,000 runs, it was actually on my mind, so I'm glad to get that sort of achievement.

The burly left-hander also thanked his fans on social media.

"Big Thank You to the fans for the love and support over the years! Many more entertainment to come! #10000CG #Champion #KingGayle," he tweeted.

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya, who was arrested and later granted bail in London on Tuesday for alleged fraud, also congratulated Gayle on Twitter. The 37-year-old replied with a "Thanks Big Boss" message for his team's former owner, who stepped down from the post of franchise director last year.

Gayle last played a Twenty20 international in April last year after an alleged pay dispute with the West Indies Cricket Board.

