Formula One: Action, not excuses, Verstappen tells Renault

MONZA, Italy (AFP) - Max Verstappen has repeated his call for action not excuses from engine suppliers Renault after he and Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo were hit by likely grid penalties at Monza this weekend.

The Dutchman was forced into an early retirement at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix in front of his 80,000-strong "orange army" - his sixth retirement in 12 outings this year.

"I don't need apologies, I want it to be addressed," he said ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

"I mean it's not so easy to fix those things, but we'll try again here in Monza to try and be better.

"I've had it basically for the whole season, so I think you learn how to deal with it and just go on and stay positive, try to do your training, try to get the positives out of that instead on track.

"If you have those failures, what can you do? I think the only thing you can do is always stay ready and be as fit as you can and try to extract the most you can out of Friday and Saturday and hopefully on Sunday it will come to you at one point."

Team-mate Ricciardo is also expecting a raft of grid penalties, but has taken a typically philosophical approach.

"I don't know if it has been made official yet," he said.

"Starting from the back is pretty fun, especially around here where, at least, you can pass.

"I don't think I am the only one to start from the back. I think I will be in company. So, it will be a race to see who can get through the field quickest. It should be fun.

"Here is one of those circuits that is a bit of an exception. You have long straights and it is pretty wide in areas so you can find big braking zones... I will be overtaking - I will just cut chicanes if I have to."