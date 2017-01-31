Sutton host Arsenal, holders United at Blackburn in FA Cup

(REUTERS) - Sutton United will host 12-times FA Cup winners Arsenal in the fifth round with fellow non-league side Lincoln City facing a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.

Holders Manchester United, who last season matched Arsenal's record FA Cup haul, are at Blackburn Rovers while Premier League leaders Chelsea also visit a Championship (second tier) club after being paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur were handed a London derby at second-tier Fulham and Manchester City are away to Huddersfield Town. Oxford United visit Middlesbrough while Millwall host Leicester City or Derby County who replay their fourth-round tie on Feb 8.

But it was the giant-killing non-league sides who again grabbed the headlines following Sutton's victory against Leeds United and fellow fifth-tier club Lincoln's win over Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion in round four.

It is the first time two non-League clubs have progressed this far since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago. The pair can now look forward to money-spinning last 16 ties against top-flight opposition next month.

Fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or Leicester City Ties will be played from Feb 17-20.