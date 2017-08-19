Not yet a 'dream team'

LONDON • Anthony Martial has said that Manchester United will not get carried away by their impressive start to the Premier League season as the leaders head to Swansea City today.

An emphatic 4-0 victory over West Ham in their opening game suggested United have shaken off a tendency to draw matches they should be winning, putting them in good spirits for the trip to south Wales.

United were held to 15 league draws last season, more than any other team in the English top division, and one of them was against Swansea at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's side look much better equipped now to deal with sides who sit deep and try to frustrate them; their attacking verve was too much for a defensive-minded West Ham last Sunday.

But forward Martial, who scored against the Hammers after coming off the bench, believes it is not yet time to start dreaming of future glory just yet.

"As a squad, we haven't really talked about specific aims for the season too much, but the goal is to win as many titles as possible," he said. "That is what we tried to do last year and it's what we are going to try to do this year as well."

Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference yesterday that "I am too stable and too experienced to lose my discipline and stability and think 4-0 makes United a dream team".

He added: "We have more confidence than last season. But I am calm. When I look to the last match, I like many things. The challenge is to repeat the same kind of performance. Good tactical discipline, clean sheet, good football, good dynamic in attack."

The United manager also confirmed that, though the club are keen to sign a winger, following the purchase of centre-back Victor Lindelof, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Romelu Lukaku, they will not buy any more players this month.

"I don't think we are (in the market), unless something happens to put us in the market again," he said.

"I told (executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward my plans were four (new players), but I also told him be cool, no pressure from me. I'm happy with the squad we have. I'm ready to go without the fourth player."

One bonus for United today is that they will not have to face the player who scored Swansea's goal at Old Trafford last season, after Gylfi Sigurdsson's transfer to Everton finally went through on Wednesday.

Last season's 15-goal top scorer Fernando Llorente could return for Swansea, having completed his recovery from a broken arm, but midfielders Ki Sung Yueng and Nathan Dyer are still injured.

