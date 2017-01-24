Football: Tampines out of AFC Champions League after 2-0 defeat to Global FC

SINGAPORE - Five-time S-League champions Tampines Rovers are out of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League after losing 2-0 to Global FC of the Philippines in a qualifying match on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Second-half goals from Ahmad Azzawi (61st min) and Misagh Bahadoran (73rd min) was enough to put Akbar Nawas' side to the sword. The Stags also fell as this stage of Asia's top-tiered club competition last year, losing 3-1 to India's Mohun Bagan.

The two sides had clashed in last year's Singapore Cup, with Tampines winning 5-2 on aggregate.

Global FC, the reigning champions of the Philippines' top-tier United Football League, will progress to take on Australia's Brisbane Roar in the next round on Jan 31.

Tampines will now enter the group stage of the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition.