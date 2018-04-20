Football: Manager Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season after nearly 22 years

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Arsene Wenger will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to an end at the end of the season, the Frenchman announced on Friday (April 20).

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," the Frenchman said in a statement posted on the club's website (https://www.arsenal.com).

The 68-year-old has been with the North Londoners since October 1996 and is by far the longest-serving current manager in English football. However, he has been under increasing pressure to step down from the club’s fans for several seasons as Arsenal have not won the Premier League for 14 years and risk missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season. Arsenal are currently a distant sixth in the league but are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, which represents their only realistic route to the Champions League next season.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity," said Wenger, who urged the fans to stand behind the team to end the season on a high.

Arsenal's majority owner Stan Kroenke said it was "one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport.

"One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch," he said. "His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."

Wenger won three Premier League titles, including going unbeaten for an entire season in 2003-04, seven FA Cups and took Arsenal into European competition for 22 years in a row. They won the league and FA cup double in 1998 and 2002.

The club said a successor would be appointed as soon as possible with German Thomas Tuchel, out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund almost a year ago, installed as the early bookmakers' favourite.

Wenger's statement added: "I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special.

"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

"My love and support for ever."

Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018