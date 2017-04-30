Football: Jose Gimenez may miss Atletico's Champions League semi-final clash at Real

Madrid (AFP) - Atletico Madrid could be without an available right-back for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg against Real Madrid after Jose Maria Gimenez suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 5-0 LaLiga win at Las Palmas.

Gimenez is naturally played at centre-back, but has deputised at right-back in recent matches, with both Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran also sidelined by injury.

"Gimenez suffered a muscular injury in his left adductor," Atletico said in a statement. "Our player will undergo further tests in the next few hours."

Atletico have been beaten by Real in the Champions League in the past three seasons, including in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

However, Diego Simeone's men will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu in fine form as a Kevin Gameiro double and goals from Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey and Fernando Torres sealed a 5-0 rout in the Canary Islands to move three points clear of Sevilla in third in LaLiga.