Football: Home United beat Phnom Penh to go through to AFC Cup group stage

SINGAPORE - S-League club Home United have qualified for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup group stages, following their 3-0 victory over Cambodia side Phnom Penh Crown on Tuesday (Feb 7) in the second leg of their play-off.

Home entered Jalan Besar carrying a 4-3 advantage from the first leg and they won 7-3 on aggregate.

New signings Adam Swandi and Stipe Plazibat, who scored 15 league goals for Hougang United last season, scored for the hosts in the 14th and 71st minutes respectively.

Substitute Amiruldin Asyraf then put the contest to bed in the 82nd minute.

The Protectors will make their eighth appearance, and the first since 2014, in the AFC Cup group stage.

They join Tampines Rovers as the two Singapore representatives in the second-tier continental competition after the AFC Champions League.