Football: Deeney's 100th goal denies Allardyce opening win

(AFP) - Troy Deeney's 100th goal for Watford denied former England manager Sam Allardyce a winning return to the Premier League as his Crystal Palace side were held to a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Monday.

Deeney, who had been dropped from the starting XI after failing to score in the past 10 matches, converted from the penalty spot in the second half to force a share of the points.

Yohan Cabaye - who scored the winner in the corresponding match last season - had given Palace the lead in the first half and Allardyce, installed after Alan Pardew was sacked last Thursday, could have been celebrating all the points if Christian Benteke had converted a first-half penalty.

The draw leaves Palace precariously placed fourth from bottom on 16 points - with just one win in 12 games - and they could drop into the bottom three if Sunderland beat Manchester United later on Monday.

Watford's form has slipped alarmingly with just one win in their last six games, and the draw extended their woeful Boxing Day record of not having won for 30 years.