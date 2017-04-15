Football: Chelsea's Marcos Alonso not taking Manchester United lightly

London (AFP) - Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has warned the league leaders to beware of a Manchester United backlash.

With just seven games remaining, Chelsea are looking to land the knockout blow as they slug it out with second-placed Tottenham in the fight for Premier League supremacy.

Antonio Conte's side hold a seven-point lead at the top, but Tottenham can temporarily trim the gap to four if they beat Bournemouth at White Hart Lane in Saturday's early kick-off.

Alonso admits that would pile the pressure back on Chelsea, who face a tricky trip to Old Trafford to face a United team fuelled by a revenge mission on Sunday.

Managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, United have already endured a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Chelsea in October, and an acrimonious 0-1 loss on their return to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

But Mourinho's fifth-placed team, four points behind fourth placed Manchester City in the Champions League qualification scrap, are unbeaten in their 21 league matches since that painful loss to Chelsea.

"It will be tougher this time around. They are one of the best teams in England, no doubt," Alonso said.

"It will be a very hard game, even more so after losing twice against us. They will give even more to try and beat us.

"We will have to do the same or more than before to get another win. They will be hard to beat. We will have to be ready."