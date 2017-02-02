Football: Chelsea's Hazard expects three-way battle for league title with Arsenal and United

(REUTERS) - Striker Eden Hazard picked Arsenal and Manchester United as Chelsea's main rivals in the English Premier League football title race and said he expected Tottenham to fade away due to their relative lack of experience.

Chelsea, who have won 15 of their last 17 league games and have 56 points, hold a comfortable nine-point gap over second-placed Tottenham and third-placed Arsenal, while United languish sixth in the table, 14 points behind the leaders after 23 games.

Liverpool and Manchester City both trail the Blues by 10 points.

"I think Arsenal and Manchester United (are the biggest title rivals)," Hazard told Sky Sports.

"United had a bad first part of the season and I think for a couple of games now, they played well. They have good players and the squad is very good. The manager is good, so they will be second or third.

"Tottenham also are strong. We lost there, but for me it is more Manchester United. They are more experienced. That is my opinion, maybe I'm wrong."

The Belgian, who worked under United manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, felt that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has a stronger focus on tactics than the Portuguese.

"In tactics and training we do more with Conte. We know exactly what to do. With Mourinho, he put in a system but we didn't work lots," the 26-year-old added.

Chelsea host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.