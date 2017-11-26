Football: Brazilian star and free agent Kaka in talks with Chinese side Guizhou, say reports

SHANGHAI (AFP) - Brazilian star Kaka is in discussions with Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng about prolonging his career with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) side, reports say.

The 35-year-old former Real Madrid and AC Milan attacking midfielder is a free agent after leaving Orlando City in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States last month (October).

The World Cup winner was linked with a move to the boardroom of AC Milan, where he is a popular figure since his playing days.

But Corriere dello Sport newspaper in Italy and state media in China say he could extend his playing career by a year at Guizhou, who are managed by the Spaniard Gregorio Manzano and finished eighth in the CSL season that ended earlier this month.

Guizhou City News said that no contract had yet been signed, but said that Kaka and the club "had a good conversation".

The Chinese Football Association earlier this year imposed a 100 per cent tax on the transfer fees of foreign imports, but Kaka would be available on a free transfer, albeit on hefty wages.