Benteke taken off spot-kick duties

LONDON • Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson does not expect Christian Benteke to take any more penalties after the striker defied team orders in stoppage time, only to miss his spot kick against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic had netted a penalty earlier in the Premier League game but, when Charlie Daniels was deemed to have fouled Wilfried Zaha in stoppage time at Selhurst Park, Benteke snatched the ball.

The Belgium international's tame effort was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to earn his side a 2-2 draw, leaving Palace at the foot of the table on 11 points.

Benteke has missed three of his five penalties for Palace in the league, including the last two.

"He's been told that he's not to take penalties already," Hodgson told a press conference.

"After missing one that deprived us of two very valuable and deserved points, I can't imagine him racing up to the ball to take one next time."

Benteke is without a goal in 12 matches and was booed off by the home fans while Hodgson refused to defend his player.

"We expected Luka to take it, he's our designated penalty taker," said the former England boss, who succeeded Frank de Boer at the London club in September after the Dutchman was sacked.

"I actually thought (Benteke) played well, that's the best I've seen him play in a Palace shirt in my time here. It's a great disappointment.

"Rather than crown that performance, he's put himself in a bit of a black hole with Palace supporters because he's missed."

