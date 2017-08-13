All ready for the kick-off

Ikhsan, 18, and Irfan Fandi (right), 20, sons of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, autographing a jersey at Changi Airport before departing for the SEA Games yesterday afternoon. The football squad comprising Under-22 players were among the first Team Singapore athletes to arrive in Kuala Lumpur along with the netballers. The football team will kick off their campaign against Myanmar tomorrow in a Group A match, while the netball team will play Brunei in their opening preliminary-round match.