All ready for the kick-off

Ikhsan, 18, and Irfan Fandi (right), 20, sons of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, autographing a jersey at Changi Airport before departing for the SEA Games yesterday afternoon. The football squad comprising Under-22 players were among the firs
ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
Published
1 hour ago

Ikhsan, 18, and Irfan Fandi (right), 20, sons of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, autographing a jersey at Changi Airport before departing for the SEA Games yesterday afternoon. The football squad comprising Under-22 players were among the first Team Singapore athletes to arrive in Kuala Lumpur along with the netballers. The football team will kick off their campaign against Myanmar tomorrow in a Group A match, while the netball team will play Brunei in their opening preliminary-round match.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 13, 2017, with the headline 'All ready for the kick-off'. Print Edition | Subscribe
