Commonwealth Games: Gao Ning makes men's singles table tennis final

GOLD COAST (Australia) - Singapore's Gao Ning made the men's singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday (April 14), after he beat England's Samuel Walker 11-5, 11-5, 13-11, 11-4 at the Oxenford Studios.

The 35-year-old third seed will meet Nigeria's world No. 26 and top seed Quadri Aruna in the final on Sunday.

"Of course since I want to win the gold medal since I have come so far, but he is a strong player and on the rise, I would have to go back now and figure out a way to beat him," said Gao, who won silver in both the 2010 and 2014 Games and is now ranked 47th in the world.

He lost to team-mates Yang Zi and Zhan Jian in the finals in 2010 and 2014 respectively.