Slingers extinguish Dragons' fire in double overtime thriller

ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
1 hour ago
Singapore Slingers' Xavier Alexander attempts to score against the Malaysia Dragons in a thrilling Asean Basketball League (ABL) game at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

In a nail-biting game, which went into double overtime, the hosts clawed back from 72-77 down with less than two minutes remaining to win 78-77.

It was their second win over the ABL champions in three days. The Slingers defeated the Dragons 81-76 last Friday in Malaysia.

Following their fourth consecutive victory, the Slingers remained top of the ABL with seven victories and a loss.

