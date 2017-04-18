NBA: San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers build up commanding 2-0 leads

SAN ANTONIO (REUTERS) - Kawhi Leonard poured in a career play-off-high 37 points, and five San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Centre on Monday in Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

San Antonio, the West's second seed, leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 as the action moves to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Saturday.

The Spurs built a 26-point lead in the first half and had to fight off a comeback from never-say-die Memphis, which cut San Antonio's advantage to four points early in the fourth quarter but could never get over the hump.

At the Quicken Loans Arena, Kyrie Irving ripped the Indiana Pacers apart with 37 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers took a commanding two-game lead in an opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series with a 117-111 win on Monday night.

The Cavs have never lost a play-off series in which they led 2-0 (12-0). Game 3 is Thursday night in Indianapolis.

LeBron James finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Cleveland. Kevin Love contributed 27 points and 11 rebounds and was 12 of 12 from the foul line.