NBA plans to address tensions over officiating

LONDON • With player-referee tensions making news, National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday the league has "doubled down" on training for officials.

Addressing the media at the Boston Celtics' game against the Philadelphia 76ers at London's O2 Arena, Silver said that, despite player concerns, the league had not found significant changes in how games are being called.

"Nothing has really changed other than just there's so much more scrutiny than there used to be," he said. "Every bit of audio is captured now. Every single moment that happens on the floor is captured in high definition video.''

But he added that the league was taking steps to prepare officials for that scrutiny.

"We have doubled down on our training of our officials," he said, adding that top-rated official Monty McCutchen is taking over as head of referee development in part to "work on additional training for our officials so they can deal with those difficult circumstances".

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined US$25,000 (S$33,200) earlier this month for his criticism of officiating after receiving his 11th technical foul of the season.

Officials have been also been in the spotlight after high-profile players, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, were ejected from games.

A meeting between officials and players during the All-Star break has been planned in hopes of resolving some of the differences.

On the court, the Celtics (34-10) overcame a 22-point second-quarter deficit to claim a 114-103 victory over the 76ers (19-20).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS