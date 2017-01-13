NBA: New York Knicks fined Derrick Rose US$200,000 over no-show, says report

NEW YORK (AFP) - The New York Knicks fined Derrick Rose around US$200,000 (S$285,500) for his mysterious no-show, a report said on Thursday.

He had created a sensation on Monday when he failed to appear for the Knicks' 110-96 defeatby the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New York Post said in a report Thursday that Rose had been fined US$193,848 - 1/110th of his US$21.3 million salary - mirroring the formula used by the National Basketball Association for a one-game suspension.

"The team fined him a pretty hefty amount - the amount of the fine for missing a game," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek was quoted as saying.

Rose angered the Knicks' management after disappearing without notifying team officials or explaining his absence.

He also ignored calls from team officials attempting to locate him.

He later explained that he had travelled to visit family in Chicago, saying he needed "space".

Rose returned for the Knicks on Wednesday, scoring 25 points in a 98-97 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rose, a three-time All-Star and the 2011 NBA MVP while playing for the Chicago Bulls, was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade, the cornerstone of a strategy to revive New York's fortunes.

So far he has averaged 17.5 points and 4.4 assists per game.