NBA: Bulls' late charge seals victory, Clippers fall to Pelicans, Spurs defeat Suns

(REUTERS) - Forward Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater from just inside the three-point line to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 101-99 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler stepped back to hit the jump shot over the outstretched arms of Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the buzzer sounded as Chicago erased a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes of the game.

Centre Brook Lopez scored 33 points to lead the Nets. Guard Sean Kilpatrick contributed 18 points.

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis scored 20 points and rookie guard Buddy Hield added 17, including back-to-back three-pointers, to lift the Pelicans to a 102-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans did it without head coach Alvin Gentry, who was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the first half. Assistant Darren Erman took over with 4min 6sec left in the half and the Pelicans trailing 45-39.

The Clippers got 13 points and 25 rebounds by centre DeAndre Jordan, who had a double-double in the first quarter. Austin Rivers added 22 points, and Chris Paul scored 21 points.

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 27 points and Tony Parker tied a season-high 20 as the Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns 119-98.

The Spurs won despite the absence of leading scorer and two-time defending NBA Defender of the Year Kawhi Leonard, who was scratched due to illness just before the game. It was the first game Leonard missed this season.

Pau Gasol added 16 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio and Manu Ginobili and David Lee scored 12 points apiece of the bench.