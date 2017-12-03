Durant joins list of stars ejected, but Warriors win

ORLANDO (Florida) • Golden State's Kevin Durant became the latest high-profile player to be ejected from a National Basketball Association (NBA) game when he was thrown out of the Warriors' 133-112 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Warriors, however, made it look easy on Friday, giving him the luxury of speaking his mind.

He scored 25 points and made 10 of 14 shots, but was ejected with 4min 52sec remaining for cursing at an official following his final basket. He hardly seemed to be bothered by the decision.

Golden State (17-6) did not miss him on a night when everything was going their way, turning a comfortable 15-point lead into a 23-point advantage without him.

"I guess I tried to show him (official Scott Foster) up, and he didn't like it," said Durant, who was upset about a no-call on the previous possession.

"The refs run the game, so if they are not feeling good, they get to just make any decision they want. I have to know they have all the power, and just shut up and take it."

Cleveland's LeBron James was also ejected from a game on Tuesday and New Orleans' Anthony Davis on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry had 23 points, 10 assists and three steals for the Warriors, while Klay Thompson scored 27 points.

The Warriors shot 62.5 per cent (55 of 88) from the field and did as they pleased offensively throughout. They scored 70 points from inside the lane.

"The way we played tonight was Warriors-like basketball," Curry said. "We wanted to get back to that and not get bogged down and stagnate on offence. Everybody was involved."

Aaron Gordon led the Magic (9-14) with 29 points and seven rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 22 points.

"We're not tough enough on the defensive end," Magic coach Frank Vogel said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: "I loved our spirit and energy. It looked like we were having fun out there tonight. This is a good step in the right direction."

REUTERS

