Badminton: Singapore to field youngest Commonwealth Games team in Gold Coast

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) announced on Wednesday (March 21) its youngest Commonwealth Games team, which will head to Gold Coast, Australia next month.

The 10-strong team has an average age of just 22.1, down from the 2014 squad's average of 23.6. Women's singles player Yeo Jia Min, along with women's and mixed doubles player Crystal Wong, are the youngest in the team at age 19.

SBA president Tan Kian Chew said: "As in the past, we will be sending a team of players who have earned their spot to represent the nation in this prestigious Games.

"They are young and committed to give their best at the Games, and hopefully come home with a medal or two."

Doubles specialists Danny Bawa Chrisnanta, 29, and Terry Hee, 22, are the only players in the 2018 line-up to have played in the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland, with the rest making their debuts at the quadrennial Games.

"I'm hoping to lead my juniors and be the support for them. I will share my experiences from past tournaments to encourage them," said Chrisnanta, who will partner Hee in the men's doubles. The pair won the Nepal International Series in 2017.

Yeo said: "Although I am among the youngest two players, I am determined to give it my best shot and hopefully come away with a medal."

Other members of the men's team are Loh Kean Yew, 21, Ryan Ng, 20 and Jason Wong, 21.

Yeo, Wong, Tan Wei Han, 25, Ong Ren-Ne, 21, and Grace Chua, 22, make up the women's team.

The Republic clinched two silvers - Derek Wong in the men's singles and Chrisnanta and Chayut Triyachart in the men's doubles -and the mixed team bronze in Glasgow 2014.

The 21st Commonwealth Games runs from April 4-15.