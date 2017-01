Singaporean Olympians past and present at a gathering at the Singapore Sports Institute on Saturday. Former water polo player Tan Eng Liang, the Singapore National Olympic Council vice-president who is also Olympians Singapore president, was joined by fellow Olympians like: Tan Howe Liang, who is the first Singaporean to win an Olympic medal when he took weighlifting silver in 1960; Tang Pui Wah, Singapore's first female Olympian, 1952; and national table tennis player Yu Mengyu (2016).