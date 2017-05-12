Scoot to launch more long-haul flights: 5 budget flights to far-flung destinations

SINGAPORE - Budget carrier Scoot is planning to launch its longest flight - from Singapore to Athens in Greece - in June.

The Straits Times understands that the Singapore Airlines subsidiary is seeking approval from United States authorities for flights from Singapore to Honolulu, Hawaii, with a stop in Osaka, Japan.

Scoot aims to have around three to four long-haul routes in the next two to three years.

Here are some long-haul destinations - flights that take more than seven hours - you can fly to on budget airlines.

1. Singapore to London, Britain, with Norwegian

From September this year, travellers will be able to fly to London's Gatwick airport for under $200, when low-cost carrier Norwegian launches its non-stop services between the two places.

A one-way economy class ticket to London starts from $199, while a one-way economy class ticket from London to Singapore starts from £179 ($320.73).

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a press release in April that the new Singapore route will offer more than 300 seats per flight in both economy and premium cabins.



A tourist in Central London. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The new destination is Norwegian's 10th long-haul destination and first route to Asia from the United Kingdom.

2. Singapore to Christchurch, New Zealand, with Jetstar



A beach at Kakanui village in south of Christchurch, New Zealand.



Jetstar flights to New Zealand's Christchurch from Singapore in June hover around $300 to $500, according to the budget carrier's site.

The average flight time from Singapore to Christchurch is about nine hours and 45 minutes, according to flight search websites.

3. Singapore to Athens, Greece, with Scoot

Scoot is planning a launch for a Singapore-Athens flight in June. The fares begin from $334, according to Scoot's website.

4. Singapore to Honolulu, Hawaii, with Scoot



A view of Honolulu. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Straits Times understands that Scoot is seeking approval from US authorities for flights from Singapore to Honolulu.

The route will see a stopover in Osaka, Japan, and could be launched by the end of 2017.

The Singapore-Osaka leg takes six hours and 40 minutes, with another seven hours and 50 minutes to reach Honolulu.

5. Malaysia to US, with AirAsia X



An aircraft operated by AirAsia X. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



If you do not mind going to neighbouring Malaysia, you could grab a flight ticket on Malaysia's budget long-haul carrier AirAsia X to various places in the United States, including Hawaii.